‘The Flash’: “Seeing Red” Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Seeing Red”, the eleventh episode of The Flash’s fifth season.

The photos appear to show Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) in a fight against Orlin Dwyer/Cicada (Chris Klein). As the episode’s promo has already hinted, Cicada will be going on a rather violent spree against metahumans, even going so far as injuring Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

Judging by the photos, Cicada’s anti-metahuman crusade will bring some returning characters out of the woodwork, including Shawna Baez/Peek-a-Boo (Britne Oldford), who has made appearances on the show since its first season.

While it’s unclear exactly how the battle with Cicada will shake out, it’s pretty safe to say that the character has posed a unique challenge for Team Flash.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” showrunner Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun.”

CICADA SEVERLY INJURES NORA

During a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is severely injured. Due to Cicada’s dampening powers, Nora’s speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) scared for their daughter’s future. Upset about his injured child, The Flash is filled with rage and confronts Cicada in a brutal battle. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) keeps interfering with Caitlin’s work on the cure.

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs Tusdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Seeing Red” will debut on January 22.