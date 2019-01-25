‘The Flash’ Plays Mind Games in “Memorabilia” Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Memorabilia”, the twelfth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The photos hint at Team Flash taking a new strategy in the fight against Orlin Dwyer/Cicada (Chris Klein), as they use a new form of technology to attempt to access the memories of his niece, Grace Gibbons. To do so, it looks like Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) will be making some sort of Inception-style trip inside their own memories.

Of course, there’s sure to be some sort of issue with that, as Nora doesn’t want her parents to find out that she’s working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) in the future.

“Nora is working with Thawne, and after her experiences with Barry and Thawne in Episode 8, she certainly knows Barry’s reaction to Thawne.” showrunner Todd Helbing recently revealed. “Now that she has a full understanding of their history, it makes it a little more complicated for her and Thawne in the future, and how she thinks her parents and everybody else on Team Flash would react to that [partnership]. It gets a little dicey for her, a little tricky, and in that episode (airing Jan. 29), there’s a situation that arises where Barry and Iris could learn [the truth], so Nora tries to keep that from happening. It’s a [fake science] trip that sort of goes awry.”

The photos also hint at Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) returning from working on a metahuman cure, something that has already had an interesting impact on his and Caitlin Snow’s (Danielle Panabaker) lives.

“One of the things we’re starting to deal with with Cisco is that Barry and Iris are able to juggle this superhero life with a relationship, a marriage, but Cisco is a little less certain that he is able to do that — and he doesn’t know that he wants to,” Helbing echoed in the same interview. “So he is going to start realizing that is if there is a cure out there, ‘maybe it’s something I should think about.’ For Caitlin, meanwhile, it creates this interesting thing, now that she and Killer Frost are more [simpatico]. If Caitlin were to take the cure, she’d lose this personality [inside her], so there’s a tension that starts to arise between [her and Killer Frost].”

You can check out the synopsis for “Memorabilia” below!

BARRY AND IRIS LOOK INTO NORA’S MEMORIES — When Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) wants to use a memory machine on Barry (Grant Gustin) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to help gain access to Grace’s memories, Nora panics, fearing her parents will find out the secrets she’s been keeping from them. Nora secretly decides to use the machine on her own which ends in disaster after she gets trapped inside Grace’s mind. Barry and Iris go in after their daughter and Iris is brokenhearted by what she finds.

Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) tricks Cisco (Carlos Valdes) into going out for a night out on the town.

Rebecca Johnson directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Kristen Kim.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Memorabilia” will air on January 29th.