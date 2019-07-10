The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Shares New Look at Killer Frost’s Season 6 Costume

Filming on The Flash‘s sixth season is currently underway, and we’ve already got a pretty awesome look at one of the show’s new changes. On Wednesday, series star Danielle Panabaker shared a look at her newest Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost costume, after set photos of it began to make the rounds online. Panabaker addressed the costume in a pretty amusing way, remarking that it’s akin to showing up “to the first day of school in your brand new outfit”.

When you show up to the first day of school in your brand new outfit. pic.twitter.com/Qp36hfKLig — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 10, 2019

In the Season 5 finale, Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) left Caitlin a new costume as a sort of parting gift, which conveniently wasn’t shown onscreen at the time. This new get-up, which appears to draw a bit of inspiration from the character’s Rebirth design, is apparently a long time coming for Panabaker.

“I want a new suit,” Panabaker said earlier this year. “The Season 4 suit was different than the Season 3 suit and I want a new suit, absolutely. Killer Frost is a little bit like Vibe in that she, and like most of the superheroes, that she has to go somewhere to put her suit on, Flash has to put her suit on. So, I’m excited to see what her suit looks like whenever she gets it.”

The duality of Caitlin and Killer Frost has been an ever-evolving focus for The Flash for the past few seasons, and it sounds like the actress is happy with where things have developed.

“It’s been different for different seasons, but this year, in particular, it was really important to me that they start to explore the relationship between Killer Frost and Caitlin Snow,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I felt that in season four, Killer Frost became a little bit of a punchline, and they hadn’t taken the time to really delve into her character and understand how Caitlin felt about Killer and how Killer felt about Caitlin, and I think they really did that this year, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.