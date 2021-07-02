The Flash Season 7 Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Heart of the Matter, Part 2", the final episode of The Flash's seventh season. The installment will serve as the conclusion of a storyline set up in the series' upcoming landmark 150th episode, which will see the debut of Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher), the return of Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), and a bunch of speedster-related shenanigans. As the synopsis indicates, the threat of Godspeed (Karan Oberoi) will truly become a family affair, with potential other speedsters maybe joining the fray as well.

"SEASON FINALE – The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future—Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi). Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler."

"At some point the hero, in order to graduate, needs to be more of a leader and less of a mentee," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And you're going to see him doing a little bit more leading, I would say, and that's on purpose. That's just the natural growth of any superhero. And you'll even see him do some new things with his powers, discover a few of these things. And of course the good part of that is as Barry Allen grows more comfortable and stronger in his abilities as The Flash, his villains then become all the more bigger and more deadly, because now he can take on a different level of foe."

The episode is also confirmed to see the return of Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), who got his proper sendoff from the series a few episodes prior.

"Yeah, I'm coming back, baby, for the last two!" Valdes said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I think it's really flattering and gratifying to get to do a big old goodbye and then come in as a surprise at the very end to help the team take down on a formidable foe."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Heart of the Matter, Part 2" will air on July 20th.