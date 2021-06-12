The Flash Carlos Valdes Confirms Return Season 7 Finale

✖

Carlos Valdes made his final appearance as a series regular on The Flash this week in the episode "Good-Bye Vibrations", but it isn't the last fans of The CW series will see of the actor or his character, Cisco Ramon. Valdes recently confirmed that he will be back for the final two episodes of Season 7. The actor told Entertainment Weekly Cisco would have a "surprise" return to help the team take down a major foe.

"Yeah, I'm coming back, baby, for the last two!" Valdes said. "I think it's really flattering and gratifying to get to do a big old goodbye and then come in as a surprise at the very end to help the team take down on a formidable foe."

Included in those two episodes is the series 150th which will see the highly-anticipated debut of Jordan Fisher's Bart Allen/Impulse as well as the return of Jessica Parker Kennedy's Nora Allen/XS. As for the "formidable foe" that Cisco will help take down, that's a bit of a mystery though some fans are hoping that, given the milestone nature of the episode, it could see the return of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, something that would also see the return of Tom Cavanagh. Cavanagh also departed The Flash this season with his last episode as a series regular being "Mother" and his most recent appearance being "Timeless". The exits of both actors were announced earlier this year.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed," The Flash executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

While Valdes's next appearance on The Flash is confirmed, less clear is Cavanagh's though in a recent interview the actor said that he was certainly open to returning to the series in the future as well.

"I feel like all of us on The Flash feel a certain sense of propriety toward the show and when Greg Berlanti calls, I don't think there's ever any hesitation," Cavanagh said. "I think one of the grand things about the show is the collaboration I've had with him. It's not just a sense of, 'When this guy calls, he's so prolific, I best go.' It's more a sense of, 'When this guy calls and he's so wonderful, I can't wait to go.'"

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.