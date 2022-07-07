The Flash Season 8 is Now Streaming on Netflix

Season 8 of The CW's The Flash saw some big challenges for Team Flash. Not only did the heroes each level up in their powers, they also dealt with one of the most complicated challenges they've ever faced as well as one of their biggest losses. On top of that, there was the whole Armageddon of it all, a new speedster, the return of Eobard Thawne, and then the return of Reverse Flash, too. It's no exaggeration to say that Season 8 was a lot for The Flash and if fans want to relive the most recent season of the popular DC series or get caught up on anything they've missed, they're in luck. Season 8 of The Flash is now streaming on Netflix.

Season 8 of The Flash kicked off with Armageddon, a five-episode crossover event that saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) faced with the very real possibility that his actions would bring about the end of the world and while that was soon resolved, much of the rest of the season saw Barry and the rest of the team trying to resolve Iris' strange time sickness while also taking on some truly terrifying threats, such as Deathstorm. The team also dealt with the death of Frost, who ended up sacrificing herself to defeat Deathstorm and save Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker). It's the most devastating loss Team Flash has ever faced, one that will have repercussions going into Season 9 of the series as well as Caitlin hasn't exactly given up on trying to bring her sister back.

Season 8 of The Flash was eventful in other ways as well. This most recent television cycle saw Supergirl conclude its run and The CW cancelled Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow as well. The Flash was renewed for a ninth season making it the longest running series in the network's Arrowverse, but it won't return into 2023, premiering at midseason rather this fall. That means fans have a bit of a wait to see what's next, but when the show does return, showrunner Eric Wallace says there will be more fun and romance.

"One of the goals for next year is to have maximum fun and up the romance," Wallace said. "That's something I'm looking forward to. In Season 9, the crisis is gone, and Barry and Iris can be back together full time, so bring on the sexy."

He also noted that while horror was a big component of Season 8, he's a big fan of romantic comedies, so maybe we'll get some of that next season.

"I do love a good rom-com," Wallace said. "People think I just love horror movies. Literally, my second favorite genre is romantic comedies. So, who knows? Maybe we'll get a little bit of that next year. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge."

Season 8 of The Flash is now streaming on Netflix. Seasons 1 through 7 are also available to stream on the platform. The series will return for Season 9 in 2023.https://comicbook.com/dc/news/the-flash-season-7-now-streaming-netflix/#

Will you be watching Season 8 of The Flash on Netflix? What was your favorite part of the season? Are you looking forward to Season 9? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!