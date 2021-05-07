The Flash: Set Photos Reveal First Look at Impulse

✖

Canada Graphs, one of the most prolific spy photographers stalking the set of Vancouver-based film and TV projects, has dropped a first look at Jordan Fisher in the role of Bart Allen/Impulse. Better yet (for fans who like to be spoiled on this kind of thing, at least), the shot is of Impulse in full costume, goggles and all, in what looks like a fairly comics-accurate take on the look of the character. In the TV version, Bart will be the son, rather than the grandson, of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, and he will be appearing in the show's 150th episode, which will also include appearances by Jay Garrick, Nora West-Allen/XS, and Godspeed.

While The CW tends to drop costume reveals fairly early, in order to get out ahead of things like this, The Flash is especially prone to spy photos compromising spoilers, since the super-speed stunts often require large, open or outdoor settings. It's likely an official version of the costume will be released soon.

You can see the image below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Younity🙋🏽‍♂️ (@realworldofflash)

Here's how the series describes Bart:

BART ALLEN aka IMPULSE (Jordan Fisher): The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West- Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet! But due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet! Jordan Fisher’s first appearances as the fan-favorite character of Impulse will also coincide with THE FLASH’s special 150th Episode, which airs this season on The CW.

Originally introduced as Impulse, Bart Allen is the grandson of Barry Allen and Iris West. Born in the far future, he grew up essentially in a virtual reality environment, so that when he actually joins the "real world," he's got the attention span of a tsetse fly.

Eventually Bart would evolve from Impulse to Kid Flash -- an identity that had been vacant for years, since Barry Allen's death in the Crisis on Infinite Earths had promoted Wally to The Flash in 1986 and Bart didn't appear until 1994. Eventually, Bart would even briefly serve as The Flash before being murdered by the Rogues (he eventually got better).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.