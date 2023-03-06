The Flash Sets Series Finale Date

The Flash has set its series finale date. According to TVLine, The finale episode of The Flash — and The CW's Arrowverse — will air on Wednesday, May 24th. The series is presently wrapping filming on the finale in Vancouver. Series star Candice Patton revealed on Friday in a series of Instagram stories that she had filmed her final scenes for the series, sharing images of her name card as well as Iris West-Allen's wedding rings. It was announced last summer that The Flash would end with a 13-episode ninth season.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement at the time. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Arrowverse stars returning for The Flash's final season.

Various Arrowverse stars are returning for "The Final Run". It was recently announced that Stephen Amell is reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season, which will be directed by series star Danielle Panabaker.

"I'm incredibly grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct on this show the first time and so many times after that. And in particular, episode nine, it was a really incredible script and to get to bring it to life was so much fun," Panabaker said. "Obviously it was not without its challenges, as is always the case with television. You have great ideas, but only so much time and money to make these dreams come true. I am so lucky that that was the episode that I got to direct, and to do it with all those different people, Stephen and David and Keiynan and Sendhil. It was a treat to get to work with them. I love directing and I love working with actors. I'm grateful. That's really truly what it boils down to."

In addition to Amell, it was recently announced that several other Arrowverse alums will be reprising their roles in The Flash's final season, with David Ramsey's John Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork all factoring into the new episodes. They join previously-confirmed returning guest stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is set for Wednesday, May 24th.