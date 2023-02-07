The Flash Showrunner Debunks Fan Theory About Series Ending

The Flash returns for its ninth and final season on Wednesday on The CW and with the long-running Arrowverse series setting off on its final run, fans already have plenty of theories about how it will all end. There have been no shortage of theories for the final season of The Flash, everything from what characters might appear, what old storylines might see epic payoff, and even some interesting ideas about how it will all end. One of the bigger theories about the series' finale is that Barry will somehow vanish and, in a full circle moment, become the lightning bolt that originally struck him back in 2013 and turned him into The Flash in the first place. While there have been some very interesting twists and turns on The Flash over the years, showrunner Eric Wallace says this is not one of the twists we'll see in the final season.

"I can tell you that's not happening, because I didn't even know about that," Wallace told The Flash Podcast. "That's interesting. No, that's not the ending. It will be a happy ending. We want people to be crying with tears of joy. It'll be a lot of tears and a lot of bittersweet memories and a lot of old faces, hopefully, fingers crossed. We have to check people's schedules. I don't want to get people too excited. There's a lot of balls to juggle, and a lot of people have been doing other things. They've moved on and it's not as easy. Wanting something isn't enough. Making it actually be a reality sometimes is the unfortunate fact that we just can't accomplish it due to schedule. Talk to me in six months now and we'll see what we got."

While The Flash ending with a bit of speedster inception doesn't appear to be the plan, there are still a number of other theories that fans are waiting to see if they pan out or not. Among them is the arrival of Cobalt Blue. Fans have long wondered if there was a connection between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) with the main theory being that Eddie could be the show's version of Malcolm Thawne/Cobalt Blue, but to date, that hasn't played out. However, it was recently announced that Cosnett would be returning in the final season — and there was that tease at the end of Season 8 as well.

Whatever is in store for the final season of The Flash, it all kicks off on Wednesday with "Wednesday Ever After". You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Grant Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.