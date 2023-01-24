The Flash Goes Groundhog Day in Final Season Premiere Synopsis

We're less than a month away from the season premiere for the final season of The Flash and it sounds like the Arrowverse series will be kicking off its final run with its own take on Groundhog Day. The CW has released an episode synopsis for the Season 9 premiere of The Flash, "Wednesday Ever After" teasing not just the day-repeating aspect of things, but the introduction of a new big bad for the heroes to face as well. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 8th and you can check out the official synopsis below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Grant Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff."

What else can fans expect in the final season of The Flash?

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

Arrowverse stars returning for The Flash's final season.

Various Arrowverse stars are returning for "The Final Run". It was recently announced that Stephen Amell is reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season. In addition to Amell, it was recently announced that several other Arrowverse alums will be reprising their roles in The Flash's final season, with David Ramsey's John Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork all factoring into the new episodes. They join previously-confirmed returning guest stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.