‘The Flash’: Barry Struggles With Nora’s Big Lie in “Godspeed” Preview

The Flash‘s final stretch of Season 5 episodes kicks off tonight, and it looks like it will be a pretty dramatic affair. The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for “Godspeed”, the eighteenth episode of the season.

The video provides a bit of a tease as to what fans can expect in tonight’s episode, as Team Flash deals with the fallout of Nora West-Allen’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) big lie. As the clips prove, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will not be taking well to the news that Nora has been working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh).

“This is really, kind of, a special episode.” showrunner Todd Helbing says in the video. “At the end of 5×17, the team discovered that Nora had been working with Thawne. So Nora really has to plead her case to her parents and the team. It’s a flash-forward, flash-back episode. Nora is describing how she got her powers, and we learn about her relationship with Iris and why that was strained, and also why she went to Thawne in the first place. The lie that she told all of them really doesn’t sit well with Barry, so he’s forced to make a decision of whether or not he can trust his daughter.”

The episode will also serve as the directorial debut of Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow on the series.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker said in a recent interview. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Godspeed” below!

“DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS — After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news.

Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis.

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Kelly Wheeler.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Godspeed” will air this Tuesday, April 16th.