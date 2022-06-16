The Flash Has a Surprising Legends of Tomorrow Cameo in "The Man in the Yellow Tie"

This current season of The CW's programming has included a wide array of changes, between new shows getting added to the fold, current shows escalating their stakes, and veteran shows being cancelled. Earlier this spring, that latter option was the case for a number of the network's shows, including Arrowverse entries Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The latter show was cancelled just a few weeks after its Season 7 finale, leaving the team in a narrative pickle that has yet to be resolved. While there's no telling exactly when that will happen, a surprising veteran cast member of Legends of Tomorrow did appear on the most recent episode of The Flash. Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "The Man in the Yellow Tie", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) dealing with the surprise arrival of Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), who inexplicably had shown up in 2022 and developed a bond with Meena Dhawan (Kausar Mohammed), who was using science to give herself temporary speedster powers. After Barry spent the entire episode suspicious about Eobard's return, and whether or not he could be hiding more evil intentions, he (and the audience) got their answer by the end of the episode. Part of this included a video message from Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), who dove into the specifics of the time paradox that spawned this new Eobard.

While Routh has not been a series regular on Legends for several seasons, this served as the first appearance of one of the show's cast members since the show was cancelled. Admittedly, the cameo did not provide a lot of insight into what's next for the team after the season (and series) finale — a question that The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace has teased might not be answered on the show.

"I don't even know what my order is," Wallace told TVLine, referring to the number of episodes in Season 9. "Going to save the Legends… as much as I'd love to do that, that's not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody's hopes up."

What do you think of The Flash's Legends of Tomorrow cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments bellow!

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.