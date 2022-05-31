Eric Wallace Weighs in on The Flash Saving Legends of Tomorrow

✖

At the end of Season 7 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the heroes ended up under arrest by the Time Police, their fate left open ended when the series was cancelled by The CW. Since then, fans have been hopeful for any way to resolve that cliffhanger, including a rather wild suggestion. With The Flash still on the air and going forward with a new season and being the only remaining Arrowverse series that has had somewhat regular contact with the Legends — not to mention their own experiences with time travel — why not have The Flash save the Legends and resolve that ambiguous series ending? It's not a bad idea, but it's also one not likely to happen.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine that he doesn't have enough details about Season 9 of his own series at the moment, so a mission to save the Legends probably isn't in the cards.

"I don't even know what my order is," Wallace said, referring to the number of episodes in Season 9. "Going to save the Legends… as much as I'd love to do that, that's not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody's hopes up."

Season 9 of The Flash is currently scheduled to debut on The CW midseason which means it won't arrive until 2023 which is a bit unusual for the series. Earlier this year, it was also reported that while The Flash is returning for Season 9, that ninth season might be an abbreviated season, one intended to wrap things up for the series. Network president Mark Pedowitz also said in The CW's scheduling call press conference recently that they are still trying to figure out the future of the series. If Season 9 does end up being the last for The Flash, Wallace has previously indicated that he knows how things end.

"I've known what the ending was for a few years now. We're coming to the end of a three-year master plan that I've had with the show at seasons 6,7, and 8. But the actual ending-ending, I have to write two endings, because I don't know what the future holds. I know what I'm hoping for. I'm very hopeful there is a Season 9, but I have to make sure I have closure on all of the character arcs depending on which way it goes. But then I also have to film a tag or a teaser that potentially sets up another year. So, it's a challenge, but it's one that we love doing as writers. It's made it even more interesting and more intense, but I think it's going to be worth it."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.