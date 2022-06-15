The Flash: Kausar Mohammed Opens up About Joining The Flash as Fast Track, South Asian Representation

Last week on The Flash, the series introduced its latest speedster, Meena Dhawan, known to fans of the comics as Fast Track. Fans will be seeing more of the character in this week's "The Man in the Yellow Tie," played by 4400 and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous star Kausar Mohammed. Ahead of the episode, Mohammed spoke with ComicBook.com about playing the character, saying that she didn't initially know who she was auditioning for.

"When I first got the script, of course they're cod names, so I didn't know who I was reading for. All I knew was that on paper, there was a scientist who wanted to use science to essentially heal the world. And I think from that, also from the script, I was like, 'Oh, it seems like, what would be my elements of adding me to it? How do we lighten it? How do we make it fun? How do we bring it to life?'" Mohammed said. "And so, I did the audition, and the after I did the audition, then it took a minute for… you get all the information slowly. And then along the way I saw her name change, and I was like, 'Wait, there's only a name change if this was…' because I didn't even know it was a code name at that time. I was like, 'God, there is this sup…' Not a famous superhero. It's been here this whole time. And I'm so excited to play her, and from then on, it was like, 'Okay, how do I do the character justice? How do I give it as much integrity as possible?" SO then, I went back and read all of her stories."

Mohammed also spoke about how exciting it is that The Flash has brought a South Asian superhero to screen — as well as how great the timing is. New episodes Disney+'s Ms. Marvel debut on Wednesday and with her character also airing on the same day as Kamala Khan, Mohammed said it felt "really special".

"My episode of The Flash premieres on the same days as Ms. Marvel. So, it was like, hey, there's all these South Asian superheroes, and I love it and I love to see it happening," Mohammed said. "But it felt really special, and it was something that I've spoken about with Eric Wallace, sort of right when I got the role, too, and one of the writers, Jonathan Butler, just sort of having this conversation of being there in awe, and being like, if young South Asian me knew that she would see herself like this superhero one day, I just wouldn't have felt that that was possible. Just because now these representations of South Asians are starting to grow, but that certainly wasn't the case when I was a kid."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Man in the Yellow Tie" airs tonight, June 15th.