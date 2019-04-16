‘The Flash’: Caitlin Deals With Family Drama in “Snow Pack” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Snow Pack”, the nineteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The photos and information surrounding the episode seem to hint at family drama for Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), surrounding both her mother, Carla Tannhauser (Susan Walters), and her father’s evil alter-ego, Icicle (Kyle Secor). As fans will remember, Icicle made his debut earlier this season, and he proved to be instrumental in both Caitlin’s personal journey, and in the show’s newfound metahuman cure.

And of course, the photos also hint at more action from Grace Gibbons (Sarah Carter), so things are sure to get interesting there.

“I feel privileged to be the first woman villain bad ass.” Carter previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s definitely important to have the most ‘power’ on the show, to be the one that is the biggest threat to The Flash, and have the face off be a woman versus man. I think it does say something. I love it, and I love Danielle. We worked together on Shark and I would say that she is one of the stronger female characters that’s fully-rounded on the show because she does have the dark side that she taps into and because she was untouchable by Orlin. That makes her a focus for my character, as well. I see her as the biggest threat. That also makes it interesting to have these two powerful women as equals. I think we’re gonna see some play on that in the future.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Snow Pack” below, and scroll on to check out the photos for the episode!

“ICICLE RETURNS — When Icicle (guest star Kyle Secor) returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (guest star Susan Walters), must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster. After Barry (Grant Gustin) makes a big decision about their family without consulting her, Iris (Candice Patton) decides to take matters into her own hands.

Jeff Cassidy directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Snow Pack” will debut on April 23.

