The Flash: Things Get Spooky in “There Will Be Blood” Preview

The Flash has quite a lot of terrifying things on its plate, between the immediate threat of Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and the coming challenge of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. It looks like the series will gear up for that in a delightfully-spooky way. On Tuesday, The CW released a new preview for “There Will Be Blood”, the fourth episode of the show’s sixth season.

Now that Ramsey and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) have met and attempted to work together, this upcoming episode certainly has an interesting cloud over it. This week’s installment revealed that Ramsey is dying from the same cancer that recently killed his mom, creating an interesting mirror between himself and the doomed-to-die Barry Allen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” showrunner Eric Wallace revealed earlier this year. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

And of course, there’s the “Crisis” of it all, which is expected to affect Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) in a prominent way in this episode.

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” Wallace revealed earlier this year. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” former showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

You can check out the synopsis for “There Will Be Blood” below!

“HALLOWEEN EPISODE – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “There Will Be Blood” will air on October 29th.