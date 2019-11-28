The Flash: Jessica Camacho Would Love to Return as Gypsy

The Flash is nearing the midseason finale of its sixth season, and it’s safe to say that there have been quite a lot of surprises thus far. Over the past seven episodes, fans have seen some epic moments and heartbreaking losses, including the surprising fate of Cynthia Reynolds/Gypsy (Jessica Camacho). The inter-dimensional bounty hunter first appeared on the show in Season 3, and eventually became an ally of Team Flash and a romantic foil for Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes). Earlier this month, the episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” followed the sort of murder mystery around her death, but primarily through the eyes of Cisco and Gypsy’s dad, Breacher (Danny Trejo).

The idea that Gypsy was killed off suddenly (and essentially offscreen) struck an emotional chord with fans of the series, especially for those who had been hoping that she would eventually return. During a recent chat with Camacho about her involvement in another DC Comics property, as Pirate Jenny in HBO’s Watchmen, we asked about the response to Gypsy’s death.

“I’ve definitely gotten wind of it,” Camacho revealed. “People loved Cynthia and Cisco. People love Gypsy, which I’m so grateful for. But you know, does anything ever end in the multiverse?”

Even with next month’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” most likely destroying what we know about the Arrowverse’s multiverse, there certainly are several other ways for previously-dead characters to return to a particular show. As Camacho put it, she would be “150%” willing to return to The Flash, even as an alternate version of her character.

“That’d be dope,” Camacho explained. “That’s what is so awesome about this genre. Anything is possible, right? Look, who’s to say there are not other versions of us, our doppelgangers. Our alternate reality selves are the selves of the expressions of us that live on the different planes of existence. The universe is infinite. In reality, the universe is infinite. I believe in possibility, and I love to see that mirrored in our stories, in our art, in our sci-fi, in our comic books, in our characters. So yeah, that would be super interesting. Like Gypsy with a kick? Gypsy 2.0? I think, again, anything is possible in the multiverse.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. You can see Camacho in Watchmen, which airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.