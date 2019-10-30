The Flash: “There Will Be Blood” Has a Bizarre Tie to the “Invasion!” Crossover

The CW’s Arrowverse is currently in some pretty hectic territory, with just a matter of weeks until the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover officially begins. The Flash has dealt with the coming “Crisis” in some wildly different ways, especially now that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) knows he’s doomed to die in the coming event. The show is currently chronicling Barry’s attempts to live out his seemingly-final days, including a very specific mission in this week’s episode, “There Will Be Blood”. In the process, fans got a unique throwback to one of the Arrowverse’s first multi-show crossovers, “Invasion!”. Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “There Will Be Blood”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Barry deciding to help Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) with his fatal form of cancer, while also hoping to mentor Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) into being a leader for Team Flash post-Crisis. Harrison “Nash” Wells (Tom Cavanagh) led Barry and Cisco to a tool that could potentially help – a vial of serum from McCulloch Industries, which would theoretically duplicate a person’s healthy cells until their cancer was erased completely. Barry and Cisco asked how McCulloch had managed to engineer such an advanced technology — and Nash revealed that they actually hadn’t. They had uncovered it from the homeworld of the Dominators three years before, during “some invasion”.

This line not only easily justifies how such an impressive technology went undetected, but it pays an interesting homage to the first time that Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow crossed over together. And with “Crisis” set to completely outdo the previous annual events in scale and scope, it’s a subtle way to show how far the fictional universe has gone.

“The goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths. And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin on Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.