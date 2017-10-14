The Flash Is Still A Student In ‘Justice League’

The Flash may be a founding member of the Justice League, but he’ll have to make sure his extracurricular activities don’t drag down his grades.

Information revealed about the DC Extended Universe version of the Flash at a Justice League event in the Philippines confirmed that Barry Allen is still enrolled in college at the time that the DC superhero team-up movie takes place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what we could glean from a photo of the Flash exhibit at the event, which was shared on Reddit.

The text begins, “Barry Allen is an excessively energetic student attending Central City College, where he studies criminal science…”

The middle section of the text is difficult to read because of the glare, but it seems to indicate that Barry is studying criminal science in the hopes of one day being able to exonerate his father. It then goes on to say that he teams up with the “crime fighting” Batman.

The text concludes, “Barry’s remarkably quick wit is surpassed only by his ability to move at hyper-speed.”

This information makes the DC Extended Universe version of Barry Allen slightly younger than The Flash television series version of the character, who already appeared significantly younger than the traditional Barry Allen from the DC Comics universe.

Ezra Miller, the actor playing the Flash in Justice League, seems as enthusiastic about joining the team as his character he plays, describing what’s in like to sit in the Batmobile in pretty colorful terms.

“You know what it feels like sitting in the Batmobile?” Miller asked. “It’s like an orgasm. It just ripples through your whole body. Oh my God.”

Justice League currently has a 4.17 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are for Justice League by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.