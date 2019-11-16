The Flash Casts Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon

When The Flash added Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) to the team in Season 4 fans immediately started to wonder when they’d get to meet Sue Dearbon, the woman who in comics becomes Ralph’s wife. A moment in the Season 5 finale teased that it would be sooner rather than later by having Ralph investigate the missing socialite and it turns out that, at least in terms of casting, the search for Sue is over. The Flash has officially cast Natalie Dreyfuss as the beloved comic book character.

As reported by TV Line, Dreyfuss has been cast in the role of Sue Dearbon for The Flash. While it’s not yet clear exactly when Dreyfuss will make her first appearance this season — showrunner Eric Wallace has previously said it will be sometime in the back half of the season — based on the official character description, it sounds like there will be a lot more to Sue Dearbon that anyone might expect.

“Possessing a fierce intelligence and a spitfire personality, Sue Dearbon is the daughter of one of Central City’s most wealthy families,” the description reads. “But there’s much more to Sue than just the socialite reputation that always precedes her, which master detective Ralph Dibny will discover when they finally meet later this season.”

The introduction of Sue is one that Sawyer explained earlier this year that may play out a big differently than in comics, but it’s one that he’s excited for, especially given how Ralph has developed and matured since his own introduction on the series.

“Well, I think what I really like about the ‘romance’ thing is the idea of relationships can be a mirror held up to anybody and what does that bring up for him and what does that bring out in him,” Sawyer said. “There’s some stuff in the comics with sue and Ralph where they go really, really deep into that and I don’t know when exactly we’re going to see and if we’re going to see Sue, but in terms of him getting out there and dating and falling for somebody, I would love to see how he takes that on. Maybe he gets his heart broken. Maybe he gets disappointed. How would he deal with that is something that’s really exciting and interesting to me. Now that he has more confidence because the family support of Team Flash has given him this confidence to kind of mature and grow into who he was always going to be.”

Dreyfuss has previously appeared on The CW‘s The Originals, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, True Blood, and Will & Grace.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.