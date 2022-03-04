The Flash: “The Fire Next Time” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “The Fire Next Time”, the eighth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode’s title and description hint at a fiery investigation that complicates the world of Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin). It’s unclear exactly what that will entail — and whether or not it will involve a comic-accurate antagonist. You can check out the synopsis for “The Fire Next Time” below.

“AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him, meanwhile Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode also teases a new plotline involving Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) — the latest in an ever-growing number of female-focused storylines on the show.

“Yes and yes. It was extremely important for me,” showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com in a 2020 interview. “In fact, it was my highest priority, I would argue, to right the ship. The show’s called The Flash, and I understand that it’s Barry’s story. However, we have such a rich cast of female characters – specifically Iris – who I’ve felt have been underserved. And it was a priority for me to bring them into the forefront.”

“We all know the Bechdel Test,” Wallace continued, referencing the media trope of two named female characters talking about something outside of a male character. “We sat in there in the writers’ room, and we asked ourselves when we’re coming up with storylines and theme work; ‘Is it Bechdel approved?’ It’s something that I want to see, and it’s what we’re doing. So, not only was it getting Iris’s Team Citizen up to speed as the show goes on, from this point on. And not probably just in season six, I mean season seven, and hopefully eight and beyond as we continue. It’s a priority for me to have as many stories for Team Citizen as there are for Team Flash. Which means a balance between the human stories and the superhero stories, because that’s going to help the female characters and characters of color who are female – and some that aren’t female – blossom more.”

The Flash will air Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Fire Next Time” will debut on March 23rd.