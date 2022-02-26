New The Flash Poster Teases Return of New Episodes

After shaking things up with a five-episode “Armageddon” event late last year, The Flash will be back with new episodes next month, bringing the adventures of Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) back to the small screen. To get fans hyped for that return, The CW has released a brand-new teaser poster, which shows Barry in the newest incarnation of his costume, accented by lightning bolts. The poster’s tagline appropriately reads “Life in the Flash Lane.” You can check it out below.

Barry is faster than ever. New episodes of #TheFlash return Wednesday, March 9 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/3zR4gZJxqL — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) February 25, 2022

When the show does return with new episodes, it will initially be focusing on the West-Allen kids, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), as they discover new secrets and changes within their future-set world.

“I definitely did a pretty hefty, deep-dive, as you need to as an actor going into anything that’s already pretty well-oiled,” Fisher told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I have a lot of experience going into shows that are seasons in and I’ve been doing it for a while, and it’s literally, it’s what a lot of my career has been based off of, to be perfectly honest with you is that, is just trying to figure out where I fit in the dynamic of the cast and the crew, just kind of trying to feel all of that out is, it’s an interesting thing for sure. But for me as an actor, the things that I can focus on before I get to set are really just preparations, what am I doing to make sure that I am taking care of the show, taking care of this character, and taking care of fans.”

“There’s another level to that when it’s about superheroes,” Fisher continued. “There is a whole other just planet that you have to explore, and figuring all of that out and I think that, well, as a superhero fan and as a comic book fan, just in general, I know that I definitely feel a lot of ownership over certain characters that I’ve followed for a long time, I feel like I know them better than anybody else. But I think at the end of the day, 98% of the time, someone that’s playing a superhero has done all of the research that is humanly possible to play that superhero. And then what that actor does to portray the character live-action, is totally up to them at that point. And for me, its visibility is a big thing, I’m obviously a person of color playing a superhero. There aren’t many of us, especially that are mixed with all sorts of different things. It’s really, really freaking cool that The Flash, really a lot of the Arrowverse, but specifically where The Flash is concerned, it’s as diverse as it is and that’s a really awesome thing.”

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 7 midseason premiere below!

“THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent’s vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.”

The Flash will return on Wednesday, March 9th at 8/7c.