The Flash: “The Icicle Cometh” Synopsis Released

Caitlin’s father comes to The Flash on November 20, and — at least according to the episode’s title — it sounds like all those who speculated he might be the supervillain known as Icicle can give themselves a round of applause.

While almost all known metahumans in the world of The Flash got their powers when the Particle Accelerator exploded or after, Caitlin had a flashback in season four that suggested she actually had her “Killer Frost” powers as a child, which she had forgotten about.

Earlier this season, Ralph Dibny did a little digging around into her father’s history and realized that his death certificate had likely been faked, since it was signed off on by a doctor who did not exist.

That doctor’s name — Cameron Mahkent — is the civilian identity of Icicle in the comics.

Icicle, like Killer Frost, can create and manipulate cold and ice. He made his live-ation debut on Smallville, in which he murdered Star-Spangled Kid, Sandman, and Doctor Fate in “Absolute Justice,” the story which also introduced the Justice Society of America to that show’s timeline.

Will Icicle himself be a metahuman? Well, that’s an interesting question. In the comics, he was actually the son of the original Icicle, who was just a guy with a cold gun. But when it came to Cameron himself? Read this, from the DC Wiki:

Cameron Mahkent, alias Icicle, Jr. is the son of the original Icicle, Joar Mahkent. Unlike his father he has no need for a Cold Gun, due to years of prolonged exposure to the gun it mutated his genetics, which he then passed on to his son. Cameron was born a Metahuman with cryokinetic powers as he could to lower the temperature and produce jets of ice from his hands to freeze people. The mutation altered his skin making him appear albino when his powers are not activated.

Could his origin actually be that of Caitlin’s, in a way? If so, it could tie into the idea of meta-objects and create potential links between Caitlin and Cicada.

We’ll have to see in three weeks or so. ou can check out the official synopsis below.

“The Icicle Cometh” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

CAITLIN LEARNS SOMETHING NEW ABOUT HER FATHER — Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) learn something new about Caitlin’s father (guest star Kyle Secor). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) and Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) follow a clue about Cicada (Chris Klein).

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “The Icicle Cometh” will premiere on November 20.