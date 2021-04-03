The Flash: "The One With The Nineties" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The One With the Nineties", the sixth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, April 6th, and will see Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) go back in time to -- you guessed it -- the nineties. Specifically, Chester and Cisco are headed back to 1998, but based on the newly-released photos from the episode they aren't the only ones who will be dealing with some temporal shenanigans. In episode photos released by the network, other members of Team Flash will be getting in on some time-related adventures.

As you can see in the photos below, there are definitely some groovy fashion choices in the episode, though it's not exactly clear what the circumstances around that are just yet. What we do know is that Cisco and Chester end up having a Groundhog's Day-type trip to the nineties that requires Chester to visit his childhood home. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The One With the Nineties" will air on April 6th.