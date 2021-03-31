The Flash: "The One With The Nineties" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "The One With The Nineties", the sixth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which will debut on Tuesday, April 6th, will see Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) go back in time. But while time travel is nothing unusual for The Flash, the episode does it with a bit of a twist. Cisco and Chester will be stuck in 1998, Groundhog's Day style, but getting out of the time loop will require a visit to Chester's childhood home, something he's not willing to do.

You can check the preview out below.

From the looks of things in the preview, not only is the time travel to 1998 accidental, but Cisco and Chester are going to have some colorful fashion choices to fit while trying to figure out exactly who or what they are up against. The idea that The Flash would have some time travel elements in Season 7 is something that Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton on the series, teased when answering fan questions at the virtual CCXP in Brazil last fall.

"You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it's a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening," Nicolet said.

You can check out the official synopsis for "The One With The Nineties" below.

CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The One With the Nineties" will air on April 6th.