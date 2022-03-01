The Flash: The West-Allen Kids Return in New “Impulsive Excessive Disorder” Photos

Fans of The CW’s The Flash still have a week to go before the long-running Arrowverse series returns, but now the network has released two new photos to make the wait a little more tolerable. On Monday, The CW released stills from “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”, the upcoming sixth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode will kick off a new arc after the five-episode “Armageddon” event last fall and will see the West-Allen kids Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) return to the future after visiting the parents in 2020 only to find something not quite right, sending them on a quest to fix the timeline and keep the future safe as their father Barry (Grant Gustin) had previously told them to.

The photos, which you can check out for yourself below, don’t give much away about the upcoming episode, though they appear to show the pair in the past—specifically 2014, the year their father got his speedster powers in the first place. You can check out the episode synopsis below as well.

“THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent’s vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.”

“I definitely did a pretty hefty, deep-dive, as you need to as an actor going into anything that’s already pretty well-oiled,” Fisher told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I have a lot of experience going into shows that are seasons in and I’ve been doing it for a while, and it’s literally, it’s what a lot of my career has been based off of, to be perfectly honest with you is that, is just trying to figure out where I fit in the dynamic of the cast and the crew, just kind of trying to feel all of that out is, it’s an interesting thing for sure. But for me as an actor, the things that I can focus on before I get to set are really just preparations, what am I doing to make sure that I am taking care of the show, taking care of this character, and taking care of fans.”

The Flash will return on a new night, Wednesdays, starting March 9th.

