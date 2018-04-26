‘The Flash’: “Therefore She Is” Preview Released

The CW has released the official teaser trailer for “Therefore She Is,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Based on the trailer, which you can see above, it looks like The Thinker is building some kind of machine and Team Flash is on a ticking clock to stop him — meanwhile, Marlize DeVoe (The Thinker’s wife and the character known as The Mehcanic) is starting to have doubts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is not the first time she has had doubts; two weeks ago, a subplot involved Marlize discovering things about her husband and deciding to act against him. Instead, he caught her in the act and wiped her memory, revealing that they had gone through the same song and dance over and over again.

“Kim Engelbrecht is amazing,” showrunner Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com. “Kim and Neil Sandilands together are an amazing team, but I think one thing that we did realize was how much the emotional story was going to be reliant upon Kim. Her performance this whole season has just been so mind-boggling. She’s so amazing, and to be on-set and watch her do that in person is something to behold.”

Interestingly, while the audience feels like The Mechanic might be ripe for a showdown with her husband The Thinker, characters in-story haven’t seen that coming yet. In today’s episode, Citizen Cold referred to Marlize as a “true believer,” which makes sense given the way she has acted toward Team Flash in her onscreen appearances (most notably when she perjured herself to put Barry in prison).

You can check out the official synopsis for next week’s episode, which also features a guest appearance by Jessica Camacho’s Gypsy, below — something that will tie into some big things upcoming for Cisco.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash team up with Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) to try to thwart Thinker’s plan.

Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Gypsy have a heart to heart talk about their relationship.

Rob J. Greenlea directed the episode written by Sterling Gates & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Therefore She Is” will air on Tuesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.