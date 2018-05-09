‘The Flash’: “Think Fast” Teaser Released Online

The CW has released the official teaser for next week’s episode of The Flash, titled “Think Fast.”

In the episode, time is running out as Team Flash squares off against The Thinker — and they get a little help (or do they?) from Arrow’s John Diggle (David Ramsey), who appears in the episode.

In a recent interview, Ramsey revealed that in an effort to access the secure ARGUS facility where Team Flash is keeping the bus meta Fallout, The Thinker will shapeshift into Diggle.

“You get to see Diggle come in and tear through some ARGUS agents,” Ramsey said. “It’s always fun to go to Flash because Flash is all light.”

As for why The Thinker would shapeshift into Diggle to get access? For those who don’t keep up with Arrow, the answer is pretty simple. Arrow killed off their version of Amanda Waller in season 4 and since then, Diggle’s wife Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) has been running ARGUS. Recently, after a falling out with Oliver Queen, Diggle has gone to work for his wife and the organization.

“I think not being able to get Audrey was part of it,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com when we recently asked why the organization had not joined the season earlier. “I think it was strategic in bringing in ARGUS in this specific time. ARGUS has always been kind of been working in the background even when we didn’t know it, much like SHIELD is always around in the Marvel universe. So it wasn’t by accident that it came by and leaked part of the scene. They’ll be very involved in wrapping up to our finale and into season seven. We want to make some logical use of ARGUS and also the dynamic that his wife is the director of ARGUS What does that mean? What does that mean to the Team Arrow? How can we utilize her resources? What does that mean to the relationship? So there’s a lot that has to kind of play out in season seven in terms of ARGUS and Diggle’s involvement. Yes, it was planned from the very beginning.”

In addition to Diggle’s appearance in the episode, “Think Fast” will also see Barry continue to struggle with the death of Ralph Dibny at the hands of The Thinker, something that the episode’s synopsis says will see The Flash consider taking on DeVoe alone. You can check out the official synopsis below.

DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS

When DeVoe assaults an A.R.G.U.S. facility to complete his Enlightenment Machine, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes the only way he can stop him is if he allows Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) to accompany him into the facility.

Still shaken by Ralph’s death, Barry isn’t sure he wants to risk any more of his friends’ lives and considers taking on DeVoe solo.

Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Kristen Kim.

The Flash airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Think Fast” debuts on May 15.