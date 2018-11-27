‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Open to Returning to ‘The Flash’

The Flash may be well into its fifth season on The CW, but fans of the series still miss a character who was last seen at the end of its third — Tom Felton‘s Julian Albert. Now, it seems that Felton would be happy to return should the opportunity arise.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the Harry Potter actor explained that while he had only signed a one-season deal for The Flash, he misses the show and would be happy to return.

“Absolutely, yeah. I miss it,” Felton said. “I miss those guys terribly, yeah. I miss Grant [Gustin who plays Barry Allen/The Flash], and all the team there. I had a great time in Vancouver for nine months. Yeah, I say bring back Julian.”

During The Flash‘s third season, Felton’s Julian was the senior CSI tech with the Central City Police Department, his role there a product of the Flashpoint timeline. Initially, Julian and Barry did not get along with one another, came to respect one another and even worked together once it discovered that Savitar was possessing Julian as “Alchemy” and being used to restore the abilities of several metahumans from the Flashpoint timeline. Once he was freed from Savitar’s control, Julian became part of Team Flash and even sought to find a cure for Caitlin’s (Danielle Panabaker) Killer Frost side though Caitlin ultimately chooses not to seek out a cure.

Julian’s absence when the show returned for its fourth season was explained by the idea of Julian moving back to London, but Felton said that even with such a short tenure he’s approached more by fans of The Flash than fans of his Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy — and even suggested that if fans want to see Julian return to Central City, maybe they should campaign for it.

“More fans these days approach me for that than they do for Potter, which is a real tribute, I think,” Felton said. “But yeah, I’ll keep saying it… get online and start pestering those producers and say, ‘Bring back Julian!’”

