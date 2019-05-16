The Flash’s Carlos Valdes and Danielle Panabaker Reveal Their Favorite Harrison Wells

Each season on The Flash, veteran comic actor Tom Cavanagh takes on a new iteration fo Harrison Wells, recruiting various versions of the character from throughout the multiverse to help Team Flash in their battle against evil. In the first season, it was not actually Harrison Wells but Eobard Thawne, who ingratiated himself to Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) by disguising himself as a talented scientist and assembling the team he knew would eventually lead to The Flash’s creation. After he was “outed,” though, the team continued to work with different versions of Wells, and now it has become an annual thing.

“That’s more Eric Wallace than myself,” executive producer Todd Helbing admitted to ComicBook.com. “Eric and the writers and Tom — that question sort of rears its head right around episode 17, 18. So I know that those guys have had some conversations and what they’re talking about seems like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Becuase it is such a part of their annual reboot, and becuase so many other versions of Wells — mostly strange and over-the-top ones — have had brief cameos on the series, fans at Fan Expo Dallas asked series stars Panabaker and Valdes who their favorite version of Wells had been. ComicBook.com was on hand to hear the short back and forth they shared about it.

“Have you seen the photo of Gandalf Wells? It’s really funny,” Panabaker said, with Valdes agreeing, “I like Gandalf Wells.”

In terms of their favorites, though? Panabaker said, “Herr Wells, I think.”

For Valdes, it was “that weird Mad Max Wells.”

While Eobard Thawne is running loose across the multiverse with Harrison Wells’s face, it is hard to know whether any of Team Flash will trust a new Wells to come into their lives — but at this point, after all of the different roles Tom Cavanagh has played since the start of The Flash, another seems inevitable. Indeed, during a recent conversation with showrunner Todd Helbing, he joked that the new Wells is a mystery that fans start asking about every year, and added more seriously that with around four or five episodes left at the end of a season, the writers and Cavanagh have to start coming up with ideas.

But in the final moments of tonight’s episode, it seems likely that fans got their first look at what Cavanagh will be doing when season six rolls around. After he leaves Earth-1 and heads back into the multiverse, Sherloque Wells, native of Earth-221, is spotted at Jitters, sipping on a drink. There is not much unusual about that, except that when he turns around and smiles, it seems Wells is on Earth-17, home to one of the Wellses who had answered the beacon sent out by Earth-2 Wells, Cisco, and Caitlin when they previously needed help. Since we know that Earth-17, colloquially known as the “Steampunk Earth,” because of the way its Wells spoke and dressed, has a Wells of its own, it may not be unreasonable to think that Sherloque ending up there could mean that Earth-17’s Wells could be the one making his way to Earth-1 to help Team Flash.

With a pronounced English accent, using “Steampunk Wells” could give Cavanagh another opportunity to ply his comic delivery in much the same way he had with the French accent on Sherloque. It might also explain the empty bicycle parked outside of the Jitters as the door opens on no one.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!