The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Explains Why Caitlin Fears Her Powers

They say it’s not easy being green, but have you ever tried being blue? Like, literally blue. If you have not have that pleasure, then you’re lucky. On The Flash, Caitlin Snow has learned that her new, icy meta-human powers aren’t all they seem. And, now, actress Danielle Panabaker is talking about why her character is so afraid of her gifts.

The actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Caitlin’s developing powers and said her character just doesn’t know how to handle the sudden change.

“It’s definitely been a challenging couple of months,” Panabaker said. “At first, she doesn’t really know what to make of her powers. She’s experimenting a little bit, as we saw in episode 4, and it’s getting to the point where she knows she needs help and she’s not ready to go to Team Flash yet, because I don’t think she knows what she’s going to say. So she goes to her mom as another expert in the medical field, and tries to get some assistance from her mom, but she’s not quite as successful as she’d hoped.”

When it comes down to it, Panabaker believes Caitlin Snow is scared of one thing, and that’s becoming like Earth-2’s Killer Frost. The two characters met last season, and Snow was affronted to learn that her alternate self was a notorious villain.

“After hearing [about], and briefly meeting, Killer Frost at the end of season 2, I think she’s terrified that could be her future. She said to Cisco at the end of last season, ‘I’m scared, I don’t want to become her,’ as she was suffering from her PTSD after everything with Zoom. It is something that she’s very afraid of and cognizant of and trying to avoid,” Panabaker explained.

However, it seems like the actress is rather excited to explore her character’s powers in the future. She gushed, “I’ve been bugging everyone just as long as the fans have been bugging me about my excitement for getting powers. It’s been such a treat. I’m so excited about it, and excited to see what it means for Caitlin this year.”

Fans will get to learn more about Caitlin’s powers later this week when The Flash returns for “Monster.” You can read the episode’s synopsis below:

“CAITLIN CALLS ON HER MOTHER FOR HELP WITH HER GROWING META POWERS — Desperate to understand what is happening to her, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) visits her mother, Dr. Tannhauser (guest star Susan Walters), a renowned biomedical researcher, in the hopes that her mother can provide some answers about Caitlin’s growing meta-human powers.

However, when Dr. Tannhauser treats her daughter like a test subject, Caitlin grows cold and brings up past wounds causing the two to have a major blowout. Meanwhile, after a mysterious new meta-human attacks Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) tries to convince Julian (Tom Felton) to let him assist on the case.”

The Flash airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Monster” debuts on November 1.

