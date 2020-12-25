The Joker #1 Preview Shows James Gordon Hunting for the Clown Prince

Earlier this month came the announcement from DC Comics that the clown prince of crime himself, The Joker, will be getting his own ongoing comic series starting in the new year. Previously the star of many a one-shot and mini-series throughout the years, this will mark the first ongoing series starring the Batman villain since the 1970s. The Joker will be anchored by a main story from Batman team James Tynion IV and Guillem March, and also include a Punchline-centered backup story from Tynion IV, Sam Johns, and artist Mirka Andolfo. Ahead of the comics debut, a preview of some of the pages from the series has been released online which you can find below! (H/T Bleeding Cool)

“When I was approached by DC about the concept of an ongoing series spotlighting The Joker, I thought, ‘What would that book even look like?,’” Tynion said previosuly. “I’m excited to share this story in a way that honors everything that a series about The Joker can be, while coming at if from an exciting, unexpected angle. I’m also thrilled to continue working with Sam and Mirka to expand the Punchline story we began in November as a back-up feature in this new ongoing Joker series. The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror and mayhem we’re creating!”

The Joker will be a 40-page monthly series, and will retail for $4.99 an issue. The first issue will be available at comic book stores and digital retailers beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021.