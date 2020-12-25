The Joker #1 Preview Shows James Gordon Hunting for the Clown Prince
Earlier this month came the announcement from DC Comics that the clown prince of crime himself, The Joker, will be getting his own ongoing comic series starting in the new year. Previously the star of many a one-shot and mini-series throughout the years, this will mark the first ongoing series starring the Batman villain since the 1970s. The Joker will be anchored by a main story from Batman team James Tynion IV and Guillem March, and also include a Punchline-centered backup story from Tynion IV, Sam Johns, and artist Mirka Andolfo. Ahead of the comics debut, a preview of some of the pages from the series has been released online which you can find below! (H/T Bleeding Cool)
“When I was approached by DC about the concept of an ongoing series spotlighting The Joker, I thought, ‘What would that book even look like?,’” Tynion said previosuly. “I’m excited to share this story in a way that honors everything that a series about The Joker can be, while coming at if from an exciting, unexpected angle. I’m also thrilled to continue working with Sam and Mirka to expand the Punchline story we began in November as a back-up feature in this new ongoing Joker series. The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror and mayhem we’re creating!”
The Joker will be a 40-page monthly series, and will retail for $4.99 an issue. The first issue will be available at comic book stores and digital retailers beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The Joker #1 Solicitation
THE JOKER #1
written by JAMES TYNION IV
backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS
art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH
backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO
variant cover by FRANK QUITELY
variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI
team variant cover by
MARK BROOKS—minimum order 250 copies
blank variant cover
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS
ON SALE 3/9/21
$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC
Following the events of Infinite Frontier #1, The Joker is the most wanted man in the world! But the Clown Prince of Crime is several steps ahead of law enforcement—and he's on the run overseas. James Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the manhunt of his life and the last piece of a storied career…but what mysterious and deadly forces are also in pursuit of The Joker?
And in the backup story, following the events of the smash hit Punchline #1, DC's most controversial new villain navigates the infrastructure of Blackgate Penitentiary—while on the outside, Harper Row takes up the mantle of Bluebird to stop her brother from falling under Punchline's influence.prev