The Joker Movie Has Released an Official Cosplay Blazer

Warner Bros.’ latest DC film Joker opens in theaters on October 4th with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role as the downtrodden Arthur Fleck. With the buzz (and controversy) surrounding the film, it’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll see cosplays of Phoenix’s Joker pop up this Halloween and beyond.

If you want to take your Joker cosplay to the next level (or you’re bold enough to wear maroon formalwear) this blazer is for you. There are a lot of knockoffs on the market right now, but this version is officially licensed and comes complete with green Joker-themed lining. You can pre-order one here in sizes S to XXL for $72.99 with free shipping slated for January.

Now, if you’re a die-hard DC fan with extra bold tastes in fashion, keep in mind that there is an formalwear option that goes even further than the Joker blazer. Indeed, an entire line of DC Comics suits, coats, and dress shirts with Batman, the Joker, Riddler, Superman, and Justice League designs exists, and you can check them out right here (most of the items are currently on sale).

According to the official synopsis, Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, is set to hit theaters across the country on October 4th.

