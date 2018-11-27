The ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars Caity Lotz and Brandon Routh Tease A Two-Part Midseason Finale

In the trailer for next week’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the team finds itself pitted against a murderous doll.

Shades of Child’s Play aside, fans have already seen in trailers and on social media that puppet versions of some of the Legends will play a role in an upcoming episode, and during a recent visit to the set, series stars Brandon Routh and Caity Lotz teased a little bit of what to expect over the next two weeks.

“We have a fun episode with puppets in a few episodes, which are really fun,” Routh teased. “I have a lot of interaction with the puppets — different puppets, we have many different puppets on the show — and then also, we have a fun alternate reality episode, which will be the one that’s the finale before the midseason break….Not mystical creatures, necessarily, but some of the creatures from the past come back and make an appearance in that episode and we get to be crazy in different versions of ourselves, which is always fun.”

While Routh explains the two as separate entities, other members of the cast, including Lotz, described the episodes as a two-part midseason finale, with the puppets being one of a number of alternate-universe takes on the Legends that fans will see between now and the 2018 finale in two weeks.

“I’ve been to the recording studio twice this season, which is hilarious,” Lotz said. “There’s some music-like episodes. Episode 8 is a lot of fun. I wish you guys could just see it now. You see a different version of everyone, like a different version of the Legends for a couple different versions, and it’s really wild, and seeing a puppet me was pretty cool.”

In general terms, it seems as though the jaunt through reality will not be related to the similarly-themed “Elseworlds” crossover that will take over Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash in two weeks but will instead be more similar to last season’s “Here I Go Again,” in which Zari found herself stuck in a time loop and needed to bond with the team to save the Waverider and escape it. This time around, it would likely center on new member Charlie, although the exact details of how the dimensional shifts might work and who plays what roles were kept under wraps.

The initial season four trailer for Legends depicted the return of the puppet version of Martin Stein, created by Earth-X’s Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) in order to help the Legends deal with the then-recent loss of Stein during last year’s crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X.” This time, Stein’s puppet seems to be alive, although it seems unlikely that Victor Garber will return to voice the role.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.