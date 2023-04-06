The LEGO Batman Movie Director Reveals the Entire Plot for Cancelled Sequel

No matter what Batman fans feel about the character's appearances in live-action lately, one thing many do agree on is that The LEGO Batman Movie was a great one. A sequel to the movie was pretty quickly put into development but never actually became a reality. This is perhaps surprising since the first movie brought in over $300 million at the global box office. Part of this is that the LEGO movies released afterward didn't fair as well, another is that Warner Bros. no longer has the license to make LEGO movies. For fans that are interested in "What Might Have Been" though, the full plot for The LEGO Batman Movie 2 would have been has been released.

Speaking with UPROXX, director Chris McKay elaborated on what he previously shared for the sequel, noting how the follow-up would have brought in the Justice League and crossed over with another major franchise. McKay reavled, "We had a really fun script with Dan Harmon and Michael Waldron, wrote a really fun kind of Superfriends. The sequel would've been a quasi Superfriends movie and the structure was going to be a sort of Godfather II kind of thing with Batman and the Justice League facing a modern-day problem, Lex Luthor and OMAC, while at the same time flashing back to the reasons why Batman and the Justice League – and in particular, Superman – have bad blood."

He continued, "It was going to explore Superman and Batman's relationship in a very different way than you've ever seen it portrayed, including Superman's alienation from humanity and how hard it is to truly be friends, real friends, for years. It was ultimately going to answer the question: How do you become Super-friends. And there was going to be a crossover with a major franchise that can only happen in a LEGO movie."

Universal Pictures picked up the rights to the LEGO property back in 2019 to develop movies with the brand, but so far have not announced anything as being in active development.. At the time it was reported that the deal between the parties would make "much broader use" of the LEGO brand than the movies made by WB, with Universal reportedly considering reimaginings of its extensive library via the popular toys.