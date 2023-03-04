The Batman Celebrates First Anniversary, Fans Post Favorite Shots
The Batman is celebrating one year since it released in theaters and fans are rushing to social media to commemorate the occasion. It's hard to believe it's already been 12 months since Matt Reeves' vision of Gotham hit the big screen. Robert Pattinson carried off the role of Bruce Wayne very well in his first outing under the cowl. Zoe Kravitz delighted a lot of theater-goers as Selina Kyle as well. For those sad that The Batman II seems so far away, they can take heart in the Colin Farrel-led Penguin spinoff series that already began filming. So, there's a lot of love to go around. Check out some of the best shots from the movie down below!
"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn recently said about The Batman sequel. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue." His fellow Co-CEO Peter Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."
Today marks 1 year since Matt Reeves' The Batman was released 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xGEtomfaCu— Batman Shots 📸 (@BatmanShots_) March 4, 2023
Today marks the 1 year anniversary of the Batman movie coming out, and I need everyone to remember this tweet that came out like 4 years ago. pic.twitter.com/yxHQCtZjyR— ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) March 4, 2023
The Batman seemlessly transitioning from Something in the Way back into it's original score, all for Giacchino not to get and Oscar nom, is utterly insane pic.twitter.com/sy9J9SE2lC— Lamb (@liafisto) February 26, 2023
the batman (2022) pic.twitter.com/GkW6YaRYOg— . (@batmancurated) March 4, 2023
Riddler's introduction in The Batman will always be peak cbm pic.twitter.com/6TrmW6p2Aq— Harley (@harleysuniverse) March 2, 2023
Since The Batman is officially 1 years old today, take 40 seconds out of your day to watch this beautiful scene that is a true work of art pic.twitter.com/gilppX77NP— Bart (Superman Era) (@Bart2389) March 4, 2023
The Batman was released in theatres one year ago today. pic.twitter.com/6PJJ4mzXVo— The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 4, 2023
#TheBatman 1 year ago today pic.twitter.com/f0DtFIhppW— Christian Ward (@cjwardart) March 4, 2023
The crowd goes nuts for Robert Pattinson’s Batman intro scene in the theaters !
1 year for THE BATMAN 🦇 pic.twitter.com/AmSGvEzfzK— SOLO_47 🦇 (@Ameen__Xo) March 4, 2023