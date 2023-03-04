The Batman Celebrates First Anniversary, Fans Post Favorite Shots

By Aaron Perine

The Batman is celebrating one year since it released in theaters and fans are rushing to social media to commemorate the occasion. It's hard to believe it's already been 12 months since Matt Reeves' vision of Gotham hit the big screen. Robert Pattinson carried off the role of Bruce Wayne very well in his first outing under the cowl. Zoe Kravitz delighted a lot of theater-goers as Selina Kyle as well. For those sad that The Batman II seems so far away, they can take heart in the Colin Farrel-led Penguin spinoff series that already began filming. So, there's a lot of love to go around. Check out some of the best shots from the movie down below!

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn recently said about The Batman sequel. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."  His fellow Co-CEO Peter Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

Did you love The Batman? Let us know down in the comments!

What a day

People still mad about it

Made Gotham feel lived-in

An audible gasp

This part being in the trailer was unbelievable

Some tremendous stills

Beautiful work

Amazing moment

