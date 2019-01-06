‘LEGO Batman Movie 2’ in the Works

Get ready to reheat some lobster thermidor, because a new LEGO Batman Movie just might become a reality.

Chris McKay, who helmed the fan-favorite animated film, recently revealed on Twitter that he’s “working on” getting a second LEGO Batman Movie made.

We are working on that rn actually! In the meantime LEGO Batman is all over LEGO 2 coming in February. — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) December 5, 2018

While it’s unclear if and when a second LEGO Batman Movie would hit theaters, McKay’s tweet serves as the first official confirmation of sorts that it is being discussed. And as McKay’s tweet points out, fans will get to see a lot of LEGO Batman in the upcoming LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, which debuts early next year.

It’s pretty easy to see why a second LEGO Batman Movie would be in the works, as the film won the box office (and the hearts of many) when it debuted back in 2017. And considering the fact that the LEGO franchise has built a sort of “cinematic universe” over its past few films, it makes sense that there would be more story to tell (and more obscure DC villains to introduce).

“Everyone says this, but for lack of a better phrase, there’s a LEGO cinematic universe that we’re building that has a sci-fi premise, as far as the world that the movies are taking place in for the majority of the running time, and the other world that’s out there.” McKay said back in 2017. “I think over the course of the movies, we’re building out the relationship between those. There’s no mandate necessarily to do that, but we are very actively working to find all of the rules and develop that relationship between the real world and the LEGO world.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut on February 8, 2019.