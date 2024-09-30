Did The Penguin Just Introduce A New Version of a Fan-Favorite Batman Villain In Episode 2?

The Penguin Episode 2 introduces us to a new character in the series – one whose name you will NOT find in the pages of DC comic books. Sons of Anarchy and Marvel's Luke Cage star Theo Rossi makes his debut as Dr. Julian Rush, a doctor/therapist from Arkham State Hospital, who has a connection to Sofia Falcone going back to her time in the asylum. However, fans saw Julian Rush's introductory scene and immediately became suspicious that, despite the name change, we are seeing the rise of a fan-favorite villain from Batman lore.

(WARNING: Penguin Spoilers Follow!)

When we meet Dr. Julian Rush, he's putting Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) through a unique form of 'treatment,' using three bars of oscillating red light to put Sofia in a trance. Sofia imagines herself back in Arkham, with Rush there guiding her to "Go inside" her imaginary cell. The dream state shifts to Sofia talking to her brother Alberto through prison glass and speakers, until she notices that his pinky finger has been cut off (as it was on his corpse in real life), and the entire scene melts down into a dark nightmare. Sofia sees Alberto get shot from behind by an unknown assailant, sees his actual corpse, and gets stuck in that loop until Rush brings her out of it.

Sofia is clearly affected, as she's left in a hysterical state by the exercise; there's also something off about the level of intimacy Rush displays as he grabs and holds Sofia, using a series of verbal cues to bring her back to reality, and calm her. The scene ends with Rush professing his desire to help Sofia – which she seems nonchalant about.

Is Penguin's Julian Rush Really Doctor Hugo Strange?

(Photo: DC / Warner Bros.)

The conclusion a lot of Batman fans are jumping to is that "Dr. Julian Rush" will be revealed to be some kind of alias – or outright renaming – of Batman villain Hugo Strange. There's a fair amount of logic to the theory: Hugo Strange is characterized as being a twisted psychiatrist, at times working at Arkham or some other kind of Gotham hospital or facility; he loves prying dark secrets out of patients through unorthodox, illegal, or even dangerous methods. (He's also been depicted as a scientist who engineers "Monster Men" – but The Batman Universe probably wouldn't go in that direction.)

Theo Rossi has played memorable villain roles in his career and would be an interesting and unexpected choice for a Hugo Strange character in The Batman Universe. Then again, director Matt Reeves and co. have been coming from far left field with the franchise's casting (see: Colin Farrell as Penguin), so maybe it wouldn't be that surprising at all. We also know that Reeves has made a point of changing the on-the-nose naming of Batman villains, with The Riddler's Edward Nigma (E. Nigma) name being switched to "Edward Nashton," and Penguin's Oswald Cobblepot name getting changed to "Oswald 'Oz' Cobb." A name like "Hugo Strange" presents similar problems – not to mention referring to the character as "Dr. Strange." That's all to say: it wouldn't be crazy to get Hugo Strange by a different name, in this particular universe.

The Penguin airs on Sunday nights on HBO, and streams on Max.