The Penguin Finale Had a Hilarious Similarity to Marvel’s Disney+ Shows

The Penguin‘s finale delivered a moment that felt strikingly familiar to seasoned superhero TV viewers — a last-minute costume upgrade that served as a bridge to future big-screen appearances. If you feel like you’ve seen that before, there’s an explanation. Marvel Studios has been pulling the same trick for years now.

In the MCU, Costume Reveals Tease Upcoming Movies

When Marvel Studios launched its slate of Disney+ shows, it established a clear pattern for introducing new lead characters. These series weren’t just telling contained stories; they were actively preparing heroes for their subsequent big-screen appearances, often through significant costume upgrades in their finales.

For instance, Wanda Maximoff’s transformation into the fully realized Scarlet Witch in WandaVision‘s finale carried over directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Likewise, Kamala Khan spends the entirety of Ms. Marvel slowly building her superhero uniform, which she wears for the final fight of the show. Unsurprisingly, that’s the uniform she has in The Marvels. To hammer this point down, Sam Wilson’s journey in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier culminated with him donning a Wakandan-made Captain America suit, which he proudly wears in the Captain America: Brave New World trailers.

Even MCU characters that still had not made their theatrical debut, such as Kate Bishop and Wiccan, also had their “suit up” moment. Since rumors are running amok about a possible New Avengers project in the MCU, they likely will both get the chance to show off their new Disney+ costumes on the silver screen.

The Penguin Takes a Note From Marvel’s Book

The Penguin has little to do with Marvel’s average Disney+ show. Its grounded approach often deviates from comic book canon in favor of a realistic take on GothamCity. Plus, the series’ approach to violence meant The Penguin was crafted for mature audiences instead of the PG-13 public. Yet, The Penguin mimics the Marvel Studios approach when it comes to Oz’s final episode transformation.

The Penguin‘s finale mirrors this proven formula with remarkable precision. Throughout the series, we witness Oz Cobb’s journey from a Falcone family enforcer to a rising force in Gotham’s criminal landscape. As a nobody pretending to be a big shot, Oz tries to eat in fancy restaurants and don expensive clothes. Still, it’s easy to see he is faking until he makes it, and he is not truly part of Gotham City’s upper class.

Nevertheless, just as Marvel used Disney+ to evolve their characters visually and narratively, The Penguin uses its eight episodes to justify Oz’s eventual embrace of his comic book role as one of Batman’s nemeses – and that comes with a cosmetic overhaul. The final reveal of his dapper suit and top hat feels earned because we’ve witnessed every step of his ascension to the top of the criminal food chain (and turn into a monster in the process). So, instead of just rewarding comic book fans with a clever Easter egg, the king’s new clothes reveal his newfound position of power.

The Penguin Anticipates Oz’s Looks for The Batman: Part II

With The Batman: Part II on the horizon, this pattern creates an opportunity for the franchise. The sequel has the chance to use this formula to reinforce its themes by allowing Oz’s new costume to persist throughout the film rather than treating it as a momentary flourish to end a TV show.

In the case of The Penguin, that would be even more important than any Marvel production. More than fancy clothes, the jacket and top hat that Oz sports at the final moments of The Penguin is a testament to his cunning. After eight episodes of blood and sweat, Oz came out on top and became the kingpin of Gotham City, wrestling his newfound wealth out of the hands of Sofia Gigante. To represent the danger of a true Batman nemesis, Oz must maintain his hold on Gotham’s underworld. That means keeping the comic accurate look, which echoes his position of power.

Furthermore, by the end of the series, Oz is playing the crime game on a whole new level, having decided to add politics to his toolbox. From that perspective, the Penguin’s new costume also doubles as camouflage, allowing him to mingle with the City Council of Gotham and use them to his favor. Because of that, the next cinematic appearance of Oz should reflect his character development on the show, represented by his wardrobe change.

All eight episodes of The Penguin are currently streaming on Max. The Batman: Part II arrives in theaters on October 2, 2026.