Here’s How Agatha All Along Sets Up A Major Young Avengers Storyline

Agatha All Along introduced us to a promising new hero played by Joe Locke, which may be a strong hint about where the Marvel Cinamtic Universe is heading. Locke’s character Billy Maximoff is a key member of the team Young Avengers, and there are strong hints that he is being set up for the Marvel Comics storyline The Children’s Crusade. Read on for a bit about this story and how it might take shape in the MCU.

Locke’s character has a much more convoluted history in the comics, but the Disney+ version of him bears a lot of similarities to the version in the 2010 miniseries Avengers: The Children’s Crusade written by Allan Heinberg with art by Jim Cheung. There, he and his brother are reincarnated through magic and go searching for their mother, the Scarlet Witch, which would feel like a natural next step for them in the MCU as well. Two other Young Avengers characters are already on hand for this mission, too – Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop Hawkeye.

Add to that the characters in upcoming projects featured in The Children’s Crusade. Wonder Man eventually tags along on their odyssey in the comics, and we now know that a Wonder Man series is coming to Disney+ in December of 2025. They also encounter Victor von Doom, who we know is coming to the MCU played by Robert Downey Jr. at some point in the Multiverse Saga.

If this team-up is coming, it will have to be soon. We could see hints of it in Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart and/or Wonder Man next year, and probably in the 2026 series Vision Quest as well. Meanwhile, Dr. Doom will be front and center in the theaters with The Fantastic Four: First Steps due out in July followed by Avengers: Doomsday in May of 2026.

Aside from narrative context clues, there are rumors and teasers from the industry as well. The biggest is that The Cosmic Circus‘ Alex Perez recently mentioned the Young Avengers lineup in a Q&A with fans, and many believe he was talking about the Children’s Crusade storyline in particular.

Of course, knowing which comic book arcs the MCU is sourcing from does not answer every question we might have. These adaptations have done an amazing job at keeping both new and old fans engaged with fresh takes and remixes on classic stories. Hopefully, these tie-ins inspire fans to pick up comics or revisit their old favorites in anticipation of the next release. Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+.