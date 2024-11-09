The Penguin’s Colin Farrell Thinks He’s Returning for The Batman Sequel (But There’s a Catch)

Colin Farrell believes he will reprise his role as Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin, in The Batman Part II, but admits he hasn’t seen a script yet. During his appearance on The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, the actor addressed his future in the franchise. “I have no idea what the second film is gonna be,” Farrell said. “I heard Penguin features in it. I haven’t read it.”

In the interview, Farrell also touched on where The Batman Part II can go on the heels of The Penguin, which is gearing up for its finale. “There’s been so much pipe laid. It’d be interesting to see where it goes from here, you know?” he said. “But he would be quite different.”

Farrell first played the Penguin in 2022’s The Batman, serving as a secondary antagonist for Robert Pattinson’s iteration of the Caped Crusader. It marked the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns that the classic villain factored into a live-action Batman movie. Thanks to Farrell’s transformative performance, this version of the character left an impression on audiences, establishing the foundation for the HBO series The Penguin. Set in the immediate aftermath of the Riddler’s devastating attack in The Batman, the show chronicles Oz’s attempt to seize control of Gotham’s criminal underworld, matching wits with rivals such as Sofia Falcone and Sal Maroni. The Penguin earned widespread acclaim, with performances from Farrell and Cristin Milioti cited as highlights.

While The Batman was a well-received box office hit, it’s taken some time for the sequel to move forward. Originally scheduled to premiere in 2025, the Batman Part II release date has been delayed until October 2026. Plot details are unknown, but it’s been reported director Matt Reeves plans to start production next year. Despite the tumultuous road his Batman story has taken thus far (the first film was one of many productions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic), Reeves remains excited about the property and still intends to make a trilogy.

While Farrell doesn’t have a script, the actor has heard correctly. Back in September, Reeves confirmed the Penguin will return in The Batman Part II. The director refers to the franchise as the “Batman Epic Crime Saga,” so it makes sense for a notorious gangster like Oz to continue to play a role in the overarching narrative. Previously, The Penguin was described as “the bridge between the two films,” implying that the series is laying some of the narrative groundwork for the next movie. It’ll be fascinating to see where the story goes in The Batman Part II. Perhaps it will involve Pattinson’s Dark Knight dealing with the fallout of Oz and Sofia’s conflict, coming to blows with other villains looking to make their mark. In Batman’s rogues gallery, there’s no shortage of characters who would seamlessly fit into a sweeping crime drama.

If cameras are to start rolling early next year, it’s likely there will be some Batman Part II updates in the not-too-distant future. Reeves has teased the presence of new villains in the highly anticipated sequel, meaning fans could learn about casting additions sooner rather than later. Once it’s revealed which characters Reeves is utilizing, it’ll be easier to speculate how all the pieces fit and what Oz will be up to. But no matter what happens, odds are the Penguin will be looking to make some noise in Gotham.