The Rock’s ‘Black Adam’ Movie Finds A Writer

Adam Sztykiel, the creator of Undateable, is in negotiations to write New Line and DC Entertainment’s Black Adam movie, according to The Tracking Board.

The Black Adam movie still does not have a director, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star as the titular antihero. Johnson will also produce, along with Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn of the Flynn Picture Company.

Black Adam was created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck as the archenemy of the hero Captain Marvel, now known as Shazam. New Line and DC recently announced that Zachary Levi, of NBC’s Chuck and Heroes: Reborn, will star in the upcoming Shazam movie as the titular superhero. Black Adam was originally going to be the villain of the Shazam movie, but New Line made the decision to give the character his own movie instead.

Sztykiel has worked with New Line previously on the films We’re the Millers 2 and Spy Guys. He’s also written the films Due Date, Made of Honor, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Trip, Diary of a Whimpy Kid: The Long Haul, and The Fight Before Christmas.

While Black Adam is without a director or a release date, Shazam is being directed by David F. Sandberg for release on April 5, 2019. Sandberg previously commented on why Black Adam will not appear in the film.

“So yeah, The Rock has been cast as Black Adam, but he’s not going to be featured in this film,” Sandberg said. “There’ve been variations of the script like before I came along where Black Adam was in and out and, you know. But now, this is about Shazam.”

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Justice League on November 17, 2017, Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.