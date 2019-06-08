The Rock Comments on New Black Adam Director

DC’s Black Adam has long been talked about but unfortunately has also been extremely slow moving, though that seemed to change yesterday. That’s when it came to light that Jaume Collet-Serra would be directing, who also worked with The Rock on his most recent project, Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Now the duo will reteam to bring the DC villain into the long-awaited spotlight, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.

“Cool news announcing Spanish thriller filmmaker, Jaume Collet-Serra as my director for DC’s BLACK ADAM.

Jaume and I have worked together for the last two years making, DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE – and I’ve been very impressed with his passion, work ethic, style, vision, tone and quality.

He’s hungry to break new ground with BLACK ADAM and give the fans something very cool and special.

I raise a double tequila 🥃 welcoming Jaume and can’t wait to bring to life the world’s anti-hero in black.”

It seems the film is finally moving along, a project that The Rock has been attached to for around 10 years. In a previous interview, The Rock revealed exactly what he finds so interesting about the character.

“I love the idea that is backstory is that he starts off as a slave,” Johnson told We Got This Covered. “I feel like when somebody is oppressed that way but has a bigger ambition and a greater belief than the oppression that’s holding him down – that’s a powerful place to be. [His] family getting killed, coming back from that; There’s a lot of elements about Black Adam that have attracted me for a very, very, very, very, very long time.”

Black Adam currently has no release date, but if it happens soon there’s a chance that the next time we see Shazam we could be seeing him throw down with The Rock’s Black Adam, and that could be something really special.