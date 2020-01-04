The Rock Reveals First Training Photo for Black Adam

After years of being in limbo, somehow we’re actually getting a Black Adam movie, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson will be the one bringing the character to life. It’s a role he’s wanted to play for quite some time, and after promising he would make it happen it finally is, and now he’s already getting into peak shape and training to be the DC villain fans have wanted to see hit the big screen.

Rock posted the photo of him in full training mode, and while he’s always pretty much in peak physical condition, he’s ramping things up ahead of the film’s production, which beings this summer.

You can check out the image below, which posted with the caption” New era. #dcuniverse #blackadam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz 📸 Shooting starts this summer”

The Rock has wanted this role for a while, and fans recently got to see a BossLogic and Jim Lee version of him in action, and he couldn’t be happier for this dream to come true.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.

Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22nd, 2021.