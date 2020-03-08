The Rock Is Getting Pumped for Black Adam Filming

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock continues to be one busy man. The actor is currently filming Netflix’s Red Notice and will be seen next on the big screen in Jungle Cruise, but that’s not all Johnson has going on these days. The Rock is also currently training for his DC debut as Black Adam. The actor posted his first training photo for the role back in January and he continues to update fans on social media. The wrestler-turned-actor has teased that there will be a major power shake-up in the DC Universe, and he’s made a routine of posting his workout photos online. If you thought The Rock was ripped before, he seems to be reaching for a whole new level as Black Adam.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices. Truth, justice and the Black Adam way. #eyeforaneye #antihero #blackadam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz 📸 Shooting begins this summer,” Johnson wrote. You can check out the photo in the post below:

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” seems to be Johnson’s training motto. He captioned the same thing in a photo last month. Though there’s little doubt that Johnson’s character will be a force to be reckoned with in his own movie, he’ll likely be going up against other newcomers to the DC Universe on film as the Justice Society of America will make their film debut in Black Adam. The new film will reportedly not feature Zachary Levi’s hero Shazam though, but will definitely be laying the groundwork for their eventual meeting, something Levi says may not happen until Shazam! 3.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson previously said. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021. Shazam! 2 will arrive in theaters four months later in in April of 2022.