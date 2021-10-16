The Rock Reveals First Black Adam Scene He Shot

DC FanDome is currently underway, and the online event kicked off with a sneak peek at Black Adam. Fans were thrilled to get a look at Dwayne Johnson as the titular character as well as Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. In honor of Black Adam kicking off DC FanDome, The Rock took to social media to share a little behind-the-scenes information, including revealing which scene he shot first.
“Love seeing all my #BlackAdam peeps go nuts when BA eviscerates dudes with his bare hands 👏🏾👊🏾 Fun fact ~ this electrocuting moment was my very first take on my very first day. This is when I knew the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe was about to change,” Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:
Joining Johnson in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.
As for DC FanDome, you can check out the exciting line-up of content below:
- MOVIES: An exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content for DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
- TELEVISION: An exclusive look at HBO Max’s Peacemaker, DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader. Surprises from new series, as well as new looks at returning HBO Max favorites Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Phantoms. Looks at new seasons of The CW’s Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl.
- VIDEO GAMES: New reveals from Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
- COMICS: Panels for Batman: Fear State, Black Manta, Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World. Additionally, an update on the return of the Milestone Universe, and details for the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One-Shot.
Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.