The Rock Reveals First Black Adam Scene He Shot

DC FanDome is currently underway, and the online event kicked off with a sneak peek at Black Adam. Fans were thrilled to get a look at Dwayne Johnson as the titular character as well as Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. In honor of Black Adam kicking off DC FanDome, The Rock took to social media to share a little behind-the-scenes information, including revealing which scene he shot first.

“Love seeing all my #BlackAdam peeps go nuts when BA eviscerates dudes with his bare hands 👏🏾👊🏾 Fun fact ~ this electrocuting moment was my very first take on my very first day. This is when I knew the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe was about to change,” Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love seeing all my #BlackAdam peeps go nuts when BA eviscerates dudes with his bare hands 🤣👏🏾👊🏾

Fun fact ~ this electrocuting moment was my very first take on my very first day. This is when I knew the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe was about to change. #ManInBlack⚡️ https://t.co/ThiNNXYcbc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

Joining Johnson in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

As for DC FanDome, you can check out the exciting line-up of content below:

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.