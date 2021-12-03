The Rock’s Black Adam New Look Revealed

Dwayne Johnson is finally making his DC debut next year when the long-awaited Black Adam hits theaters. Back in October, DC FanDome took place and the whole event kicked off with Johnson introducing the first look at some Black Adam footage. Since the virtual event, we’ve seen some fun posts from Johnson, and his latest is a new look at Black Adam on the cover of Total Film.

“‘You’re right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But I do.’ ~ #BlackAdam. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. I’m pumped to share with you 🌎 our new @TotalFilm subscriber cover. Newsstand cover DROPS NEXT 12/9 #TotalFilm #2022Preview #TheManInBlack,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. You can check out the magazine cover below:

“I can tell you about Black Adam that we made a great movie and a little bit of footage that we did show in that tease… Fans went f*cing crazy! F-ing nuts! It was just so cool to see,” Johnson recently told Variety. “I also think it’s an exciting time at DC with Seven Bucks [Productions], Walter Hamada, and for what we plan on doing in the world of DC. It’s an exciting time, so you can feel it, and it’s good.”

Joining Johnson in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson previously said of making Black Adam. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

“Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.