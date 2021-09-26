During yesterday’s TUDUM event, Netflix revealed the first footage from its adaptation of DC Comics’ . The footage showed the iconic scene that begins the story. Occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) attempts to capture Death. Instead, he catches Dream (Tom Sturridge). Netflix then released the first character posters for the series. They feature three Endless: Dream, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). Netflix also released posters depicting the sigils of these Endless, each representing one sibling, including Dream’s helm, Death’s ankh, and Desire’s glass heart. You can see them below.

Netflix describes The Sandman as “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman “follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.” Allan Heinberg developed the series and is an executive producer. The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer are also executive producers.

