Netflix Releases The Sandman First Look During TUDUM

As part of their digital event today (TUDUM!) Netflix has released an official first look at the upcoming and highly anticipated TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman. In the released clip, Gaiman (creator of the comic series and executive producer of the show) appears with star Tom Sturridge (who plays the titular, Dream), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (his sister, Death) to show off a mind-bending and visually captivating first-look at the show. In addition to the video first look, some brand new character posters on the show’s freshly launched social media channels offering even more looks from the DC Comics adaptation.

Sturridge will lead the all-star cast for the series alongside Howell-Baptiste. Other confirmed cast members include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream’s raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Dream’s sibling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gaiman previously told ComicBook.com and other press about how he’s approaching updating his iconic comic book series for modern television audiences, saying that they’re approaching the show as if it was first being written for the modern era.

“Doing the Netflix TV series, we’re very much looking at that as going, ‘Okay, it is 2020, let’s say that I was doing Sandman starting in 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What gender would this character be? Who would this person be? What would be happening?’” Gaiman said. “The fact that we have seventy-five issues of Sandman plus — essentially, 13 full books — worth of material, is a really good thing. It’s not a drawback. It’s on our side. And the fact that we’re in a world in which we can take things that only existed in comic book art, and that can now exist in reality.”

The very brief plot description from Netflix for Sandman reads: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

What do you think of the first look at Sandman? Sound off in the comments below!