Netflix's The Sandman Nearly Doubles Streaming Numbers in Week 2

The Sandman has enjoyed a massive couple of weeks on Netflix. The first couple of days on the service were enough to make the acclaimed new series the most-watched show on Netflix in its opening weekend. In its second week, however, The Sandman had a full seven days to put up numbers for Netflix and it nearly managed to double its output from the previous week.

On Tuesday, the weekly Netflix Top 10 rankings were updated by the streaming service, revealing the streaming data for the biggest shows and movies on the platform from the previous week. From August 8th to August 14th, The Sandman was viewed for a whopping 127.5 million hours. The next closest title, Never Have I Ever Season 3, was viewed for 55 million hours.

From August 1st to August 7th, The Sandman was streamed for a total of 69.5 million hours, which is still impressive considering it was only available on the service for three of those days. As The Sandman's run on Netflix continues, it will be interesting to see if it can keep up with its own massive numbers.

"For well over 30 years, my part in Sandman adaptations was just to try and stop bad ones from happening," creator Neil Gaiman said ahead of The Sandman's debut. "And fortunately, I was always successful in this. We got to 2020 and Sandman was the biggest DC comics property that still had not been adapted — it was widely considered one of the jewels in the crown; it was the adult comic that changed everything. This adaptation is the first time that I've been willing to come on board. We've reached a point that really did not exist when the Sandman comics began. Longer format, novelistic television series now have the special effects and budgets to bring this world to life. Technologically, I really think we're in a place right now where we're getting to make Sandman in a way that we could not have dreamed of making even 15 years ago, even 10 years ago. So it's now possible to make Sandman, but not easy. It's really hard. But the resources are there, the people are there, the skill set is there, and the determination is there — and the fact that we now have an entire generation of high-level creative people who have grown up reading Sandman who love it and want to bring it to life with authenticity. The determination everywhere to make this and get it right has been absolutely a breath of fresh air. This is Sandman being made for people who love Sandman, by people who love Sandman, and that is so incredible for me. It's been so special. I feel like I'm on the cusp and I cannot wait until people see this show."

